A musical romp through seasons at Iden Village Hall

After an “awful” fire at Iden Village Hall last summer, which saw the loss of staging, scenery and chairs, that old adage ‘the show must go on’ was proved yet again by enthusiastic performers.

Iden Players Variety show on the afternoon and evening of Saturday April 14 was “a great success” and everybody in the audience as well as the cast enjoyed the journey through the seasons, starting with summer and Bring Me Sunshine.

There was a reality show special with The Only Way Out Is Iden - On Ice, and autumn brought to the stage a monologue of Noah’s Ark and Singing In The Rain.

The children watching loved the Winter Wonderland complete with polar bears, a snowman and a snow ball fight.

Finally spring brought with it a “very cheeky” game of tennis, some Morris dancing and I’m forever Blowing Bubbles, complete with Bubble machine. The Charity Raffle raised £115 each for The Friends Of Iden Church and St Michael’s Hospice.