Adventure and fun with best friends Sarah & Duck

The enchanting world of Sarah And Duck is brought to life in a brand-new stage show featuring the wonderful characters from the BAFTA award-winning CBeebies show.

It comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday March 25 with presentations at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Sarah is a seven year-old girl with big eyes and a green hat. She lives with Duck who is her best friend. The pair set out on simple but exciting adventures as they explore the world in their own imaginative way, helping kids learn about friendship, imagination and problem solving.

Join Sarah and Duck and friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo & John and Umbrella, as they plan a birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. Told through a fantastic blend of puppetry, storytelling and music, Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take you and your children on a magical adventure. Tickets cost £12.50, children £11.50.