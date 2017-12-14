At last it’s panto time at the White Rock Theatre

The wait is finally over - Sleeping Beauty opens in Hastings on Friday at 7pm and runs until Sunday December 31.

There are two performances on Saturday with a matinee at 2pm which is sold out and an evening performance at 7pm.

Filling the title role of Sleeping Beauty and being put to sleep for a hundred years will be theatre and musical star Jodie Steele. Jodie is joined by Chris Kiely as Prince Charming, David McKechnie as the evil Carabosse. rap artist Honey G as Fairy G, Ben Watson returning for his sixth consecutive pantomime at the White Rock Theatre, and pantomime dame Tim McArthur, along with a fabulous supporting cast including a local juvenile chorus.

With magic, music, comedy and special effects, Sleeping Beauty will continue the theatre’s tradition of providing first-rate family entertainment in East Sussex. Tickets from £19 at 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk