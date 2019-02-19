Be inspired by young dancers of Hastings School Of Contemporary Dance

The amazing young talent of Hastings School of Contemporary Dance continues to inspire and move audiences in Beyond Words at the Stables Theatre in Hastings.

The show opened on Thursday with remaining performances on Friday February 22 and Saturday February 23 at 7.30pm.

Hastings School Of Contemporary Dance

Tickets are online at www.stablestheatre.co.uk or call on 01424 423221.

Under the direction of HSCD’s Francesca Grando, Beyond Words is an evening of incredible dance. Students perform a range of styles including contemporary, ballet, GCSE dance choreography and, for the first time, Acrobatic Arts. Beyond Words is family friendly and perfect for students taking GCSE Dance at secondary school to take ideas and inspiration from. The performance aims to open the audiences to the phenomenon that is contemporary dance leave them wanting more. HSCD is a specialist contemporary school for boys and girls, providing training for ages 4-19. Photo by Peter Mould

