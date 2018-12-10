Beer, bratwurst and Christmas gifts

St Mary In The Castle in Hastings is hosting its first ever artisan and craft beer festival alongside a Christmas market in the Crypt on Saturday December 22.

There will be live music from Suspect and projections of winter sports as well as a selection of some of the best craft beer in East Sussex.

Bedlam Brewery, Curious Brew and Long Man Brewery are sponsoring the event which starts at 2pm. There will also be beer available from other local breweries like The Brewing Brothers, who run the Imperial pub on Queens Road and Three Legs Brewery based in Broad Oak.

As well as being able to sample craft beer there will be a chance to buy last minute Christmas gifts in the Christmas market in the Crypt, with candles from Lagom, cards, bags, badges, prints, earrings, organic beauty products and more. All the producers are Hastings or East Sussex based makers. To make the event even more festive Harolds’s Hogroast will be serving Bratwurst in the auditorium. The Christmas market is free to enter and opens at 11am.

£5 Early Bird tickets are available at www.musicglue.com, otherise £8 on the door.

