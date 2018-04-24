BLODS in Springtime mode with a comedy double-bill

After two sell-out productions in its new Little Theatre at the Manor Barn, Bexhill Light Opera And Dramatic Society will hold another comedy double-bill event on May 18/19.

Members of BLODS are preparing for this next set of one-act plays - Wilfred Slept Here, and CCTV, both directed by Andy Mould.

The plays are set to build on the successful setup of using the same actors for both plays.

Wilfred Slept Here is a black comedy with an all-female cast. A wife, Judy Welsh, expects to inherit her dead husband’s estate until other family members arrive.

CCTV is set in the security control room of The Oaks shopping centre. Rich, played by Chris Eyre, is coming on duty for the night shift for what seems to be an ordinary evening until the arrival of a robber of breath-taking incompetence, intent on robbing the shopping centre.

Tickets £8 are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/blods or 07990940509.