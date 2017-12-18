BLODS launches its new theatre

In that strange time between Christmas and the New Year, The Bexhill Light Operatic and Drama Society - known as BLODS - will come to the rescue.

You can leave Christmas TV repeats behind to enjoy live performances with two comic plays both on the same night celebrating BLODS’ launch of their new intimate theatre.

The BLODS hall, located next to Manor Barn in Bexhill Old Town, is set to open next Friday with two comic farces in one night - Nobody Sleeps by Guernsey Le Pelley and Parentcraft by Stephen Smith.

The new theatre will seat 60 people, has professional lighting and a new licensed bar. The BLODS have been performing in Bexhill since 1948 and hope to build on the recent success of Jekyll And Hyde at the De La Warr Pavilion in this new venture.

Kitson Wellard from BLODS said: “This is a chance to show people what BLODS is all about and the depth of amazing talent we have in our society. You will have a good laugh at some very funny short plays, for the price of a couple of pints, all in one night.”

Nobody Sleeps and Parentcraft are directed by professional Shakespearian actor Henri Hayler who said: “It’s an honour to be asked to direct for BLODS having started my acting career here many years ago and to be opening the new theatre with these two hilarious plays. We are three months into rehearsals and we are still laughing away. We are using the same cast for both plays which really tests an actor’s ability to switch between characters, but each of them has excelled at the task.”

Nobody Sleeps is about a hapless burglar, Spike, who breaks into the home of Mrs Busby, a crime writer, and her daughters who are not too impressed by him as he waves his gun around, and start picking on poor Spike.

Parentcraft’s plot is about four women and one downtrodden man coming together for an antenatal class before all descends into chaos, and features local actors Sally Ann Lycett, Claire Hughes, Kim Howell, Abbie Hodges and Alex Wengraf-Hewitt.

Performances are on December 29/30 at 7.30pm. Tickets available by calling 07990-940509 or at the Box Office at the BLODS’ Hall, Manor Barn. Booking in advance is encouraged.