BLOG gearing up for next production

Following on from sell-out performances of Made In Dagenham, Battle Light Opera Group is enjoying the skills of professional singer Louise Winter as director and London College of Music graduate Andrew Daniels as musical director for its next production The Merry Widow.

Louise’s recent roles include Gerturde in Brett Dean’s Hamlet (Glyndebourne on Tour), Marcellina (Royal Opera House), Madame Larina Eugene Onegin (Garsington Opera), and Anaide in Leconcavallo’s Zazà (Opera Holland Park).

As a member of the Bach Choir Andrew has a busy concert schedule in the UK and abroad. Previous appearances have included the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, the Queen’s Diamond Anniversary Concert from Buckingham Palace, The BBC Proms, concerts in China, Hong Kong France and the Netherlands and numerous recordings.

The Merry Widow will be performed at the Memorial Hall in Battle from November 8-10 with tickets from BRITISH design BRITISH made in Battle or by visiting battlelightopergroup.co.uk.

