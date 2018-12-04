Blood Brothers is musical to have audiences on their feet at Hastings White Rock Theatre

The captivating and emotional Blood Brothers musical is back at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings from November 12-16.

Written by Willy Russell, this enormously popular Bill Kenwright production tells the captivating and moving tale of Liverpudlian twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. The musical takes you through pressing social issues of inequality and employment until it ends in tragedy.

Few musicals have received such acclaim as the multi-award winning Blood Brothers which had 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to do so. It has been christened the ‘Standing Ovation Musical’, as inevitably it brings audiences to their feet.

The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Tickets £26.50, £24.50 on sale at 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

