Celebrate 60 years of The Stables Theatre in Hastings with riotous comedy

The Stables Theatre in Hastings will begin celebrating its 60th Jubilee year with See How They Run, a comedy by Philip King, which opens on Friday February 1.

Written and first performed during WW2, King chose a quintessentially English setting – a country vicarage. Stock characters such as the daft maid, the teetotal spinster, and the pompous bishop are all unapologetically represented with brio, and deliver what the theatre critic, Michael Billington, called a piece “capable of transforming a preposterous situation into spiralling ecstasy.”

Expect bunting, All Clear sirens, the Andrews Sisters, vicars and mistaken identities.

Directed by Jenny Wiles, the cast includes Kim Howell, Megan Skinner, Claire Bolt, Alan Haynes, Mike Bendell, Franck Hoedemaker, Terence Hattemore, Dan Palmer and Lliam Rowley. Tickets cost £13.50 adults, and under-18 and groups £10.50.

