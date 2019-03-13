Celebrate Hastings Music Festival’s talent in dazzling finale at White Rock Theatre

Hastings Musical Festival 2019 has been delighting its audiences with wonderful music, dancing and singing at the White Rock Theatre.

Performers of all agers have been taking part in classes marked by an adjudicator who is a specialist and an expert in the field. Feedback is given to everyone and the winners of each class announced. In many classes a trophy is also awarded.

The popular event, which celebrates local talent in music, singing, dance, speech and drama, concludes on Saturday March 16 at 7pm with a festival finale.

Before that however on Friday March 15 is the Hastings Music Festival Choirs day which sees children from local schools taking part from 9.30am and again from 1.15pm.

Tickets for the finale cost £7.50 for adults with concessions £5, and family tickets available, from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

To order photos of HMF visit www.dancephotography.co.uk.

read more: Free instore gigs from Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill’s DLWP