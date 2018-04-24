Celebrate two music legends in one show

The Carole King and James Taylor Story takes audiences on a journey through the careers of six-time Grammy Award winner and 20-time platinum hit-maker Carole King and five-time Grammy Award winner American folk legend James Taylor.

It comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday May 4 at 7.30pm.

This show performed by Phoebe Katis and Dan Clews gives fascinating insight into the lives of two great stars, featuring passionate renditions of Fire And Rain, Sweet Baby James, I Feel the Earth Move, Natural Woman, You’ve Got a Friend and many more, and comes fresh from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe festival. Tickets £24.