Chinese New year tradition in town centre on Sunday

Come and welcome in the Chinese New Year at Priory Meadow in Hastings this Sunday February February from 12-3pm.

This is the Year of the Dog and people born in it are usually independent, sincere, loyal and decisive according to ancient Chinese belief. Sunday in Priory Meadow will see displays by members of Hastings Chinese Association who are going to be providing entertainment throughout the afternoon with plenty for families to enjoy.

The event will include a traditional Lion and Dragon Dance, a chopstick callenge, Chinese dancing and music, and learning to write your name in Chinese letters, with something for all ages as a celebration of colour and traditional skills.