Christmas fun from youth theatre group In The Wings

Following on from success with latest musical show Beauty And The Beast, In The Wings Youth Theatre Company is performing a Christmas Variety Concert at St Johns Church, London Road, Bexhill on Saturday at 7pm.

The programme includes hits from Hamilton, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Annie and Hairspray. Many numbers are choreographed. Tickets are available on 01424 736885. Adults £6, children £3. Price and includes a hot drink and mince pie. In The Wings Youth Theatre company was formed in 2013 for children and young adults aged 7-21 years, and aims to create fun-filled workshops to develop skills in musical theatre, as well as contributing to confidence building.