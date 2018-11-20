Christmas spirit with this Tenors Unlimited show in Hastings

Back again for an unforgettable Christmas show in Hastings will be Tenors Unlimited with a performance at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road on Friday December 7 from 7.30pm.

As last year, Tenors Unlimited will be raising funds for local charity The Little Hands & Art and will again be joined on stage by the youngsters of Guestling Bradshaw CE Primary School.

The hugely successful operatic trio - made up of Paul Martin, Jem Sharples and Scott Ciscon - is currently touring the UK and will touring the USA next year. Jem is from Hastings.

This show comes fresh from Tenors Unlimited’s recent chart-topping success with Who Is He? in aid of The Salvation Army which went in at number one on the iTunes classical chart. They will be performing Christmas favourites such as Oh Holy Night, Silent Night, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas as well as diverse and fun songs from theatre tour From Venice to Vegas. This will include Nessun Dorma, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and songs written by the group themselves.

Jem commented: “We’re delighted to be performing in my hometown and hope as many people as possible attend to support The Little Hands & Art, which is such a worthy cause. This will be a special Christmas concert with lots of favourites.” The charity was started after the tsunami in 2004 which struck Thailand, and raised money for children who lost everything. The charity bought a mobile art unit which provided art therapy for distressed children and continues to help others from deprived areas or in stressful situations. The charity also provides food and medicines for poor families and supports an orphanage.

Tickets for adults £15, under-16s £7.50. To book, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour (also available from Waterfalls, Hastings and Hastings Tourist Office, Muriel Matters House, Hastings.)