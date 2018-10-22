Cirque De Soleil workshop at Hastings Stage Studio

The Hastings Stage Studio School for the Performing Arts will hold a workshop on Sunday November 4 with renowned Cirque de Soleil artist and choreographer Annetta Lucero.

Annetta is an artist and choreographer from Hawaii, as well as two-time Guinness Book world record holder for baton twirling.

The workshop is open to anyone who fancies learning a new skill set in juggling, twirling, body-balancing, dancing and more, in separate age groups from five years to adult. No previous experience necessary.

All those attending need to book as spaces are limited. This will take place at The Hastings Stage Studio, in York Gardens, with a session 10-12 noon for ages 5 to 10 years, 2-4pm for ages 11 to 15yrs, 4.30-6.30pm for 16yrs upwards. The cost for each 2-hour workshop is £20.

To book your place, contact Vanessa Polhammer on 07973 625 429, by email at vpohlhammer@icloud.com or private message Vanessa on The Hastings Stage Studio Facebook page.

read more: Hitchcock at Halloween