Clever and challenging

Due to popular demand the much praised tour of Some People Vs Reginald D Hunter has been exteneded and is coming to Bexhill on Saturday February 24.

Reginald D. Hunter became a comedian after performing his first gig following a £10 bet.

He was born in Albany, Georgia, the youngest of nine children. He said: “I’m the fourth funniest person in my family, but number one for confidence...My brothers and sisters are so much older than me that they were more like parents than siblings, especially my sisters. They shaped me. They all pitched in to fund my education and decided what experiences I would have, how I would spend my summers.”

He undertook an acting internship in Jackson, Mississippi, aged 20. Since childhood, he had always been fascinated by Britain, inspired by postcards his sister from a cultural exchange, describing a land where “it always rains and with small refrigerators.” He was one of six students chosen out of 1500 applicants to be accepted at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts summer school. He then did that first comedy gig as a dare and received £100 in payment. Realizing that he enjoyed performing comedy, and that it might bring in proper cash, Hunter turned his attention from acting to stand-up.

In the years that he has been living and performing here, Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a fan base that spans generations.

He feels “most at home” with British audiences and said: “This is my home game, the British really reward cleverness. You can see them thinking - I don’t agree with your conclusion, but it’s very well put-together.”

In the past 12 months he has appeared in a critically acclaimed tour of Ireland as well as performing across Europe. His appearances on television have included 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South which documented Reginald’s epic road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American popular song.

Reginald has become one of our best-known comedy performers for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality. His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial but it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on, even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

He is a well-known face on primetime television shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI and is a frequent guest on Have I Got News For You.

He has appeared in Argumental for Dave Channel, Would I Lie To You and Live At The Apollo for BBC1. Tickets £23 from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.