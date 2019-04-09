Damon Albarn agrees to become patron of Barefoot Opera’s new work inspired by life on the south coast

Singer songwriter Damon Albarn of mighty Brit pop band Blur and Gorillaz has been announced as patron of Barefoot Opera’s current project Bloom Britannia, an opera inspired by life on the south coast.

Director Jenny Miller said: “Damon Albarn is an artist who challenges and changes boundaries - he has been at the forefront of change in mainstream pop music, and has created new definitions of ‘opera’ as an art form. He is a perfect match as patron of Bloom Britannia.”

In a further innovative move, Barefoot Opera is giving everyone the opportunity to see a 30 minute preview on Sunday April 28 from 5pm. Local people – from age 10 to 70 – will be singing alongside professional singers and musicians. The team includes renowned composer Orlando Gough, librettist Stephen Plaice and leading director Polly Graham. The performance will be followed by a Q&A. Advance tickets available by donation from www.dlwp.com.

