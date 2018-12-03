Danny The Champion Of The World is perfect Christmas family show in Hastings

This year’s Christmas family show at The Stables Theatre in Hastings is “a perfectly razztwizzling” adaptation of Roald Dahl’s much-loved Danny, The Champion Of The World.

Danny (Alfie Saunters) lives on the edge of the woods with his Dad (Matt Davis) in an old gypsy caravan beside their filling station and car repair business, and life is grand.

But nasty landowner Victor Hazell (Mike Stoneham) has organised a pheasant shoot for local big-wigs using birds he’s bred for this purpose alone. Danny’s Dad thinks this is simply wrong, and they set out to disrupt Hazell’s plan with hilarious results.

Directed by Jane Richardson, this is the first time Danny has been performed on the Stables’ stage. The show runs from December 19 - 29 - but not including December 24-26 - at 7.30pm except for matinee on Sunday December 23 and tickets are £6 - £13 - available from stablestheatre.co.uk/danny or from the Stables Box Office on 01424 423221.

