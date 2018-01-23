David Sedaris at DLWP in July

David Sedaris, the American humorist and massively popular author, is embarking on a short tour of the UK this summer.

The tour takes in 10 dates from early July starting in Cardiff and culminating with two nights at London’s Cadogan Hall towards the end of the month.

The event supports his next literary release - a book of essays entitled Calypso - and he visits Bexhill’s DLWP on Friday July 20.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s best-loved humour writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness shows that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever and Holidays On Ice, as well as collections of personal essays, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family In Corduroy And Denim, When You Are Engulfed In Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) each of which was an instant bestseller. He is the author of the bestselling collection of fables entitled Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary (with illustrations by Ian Falconer). He was also the editor of Children Playing Before A Statue Of Hercules: An Anthology Of Outstanding Stories. Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. There is a total of ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages.

He and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name The Talent Family and have written half-a-dozen plays which have been produced at La Mama, Lincoln Center, and The Drama Department in New York City.

David Sedaris’ original radio pieces can often be heard on the US public radio show This American Life. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His latest audio recording of new stories is David Sedaris: Live For Your Listening Pleasure. Since 2011, he has been heard in live recordings for BBCR4’s Meet David Sedaris. Tickets £30 from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.