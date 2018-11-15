Extra date added for Jimmy Carr in Hastings

There is now another chance to see funny man Jimmy Carr when he comes to Hastings - having sold out the Tuesday July 2 2019 show the White Rock Theatre has announced a second date in September to meet demand.

Jimmy is back in town on Wednesday September 11 2019.

Tickets (£33.50) go on sale on Friday November 16 at 10am - call box office on 01424 462288 or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny is the comedian and presenter’s brand new show containing “jokes about all kinds of terrible things,” maybe stuff we don’t usually laugh about, and sees the comedian firing on all cylinders at his fearless, frank and rapid-fire best.

read more: Ten great things to do this week in 1066 country