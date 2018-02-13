Family fun with Defrosted

It’s a rainy old half-term hols day here in blustery Sussex but the White Rock Theatre has the very thing for those of us looking for a warm and cosy family fun afternoon.

Defrosted at 2pm today invites you to a big bonkers blast of fun with super-duo Cat (the Spot Bots Mermaid on CBeebies) and Nicko. Love that frosty film or hate it, you will laugh your pants off and get snowed on. Join these lovable clowns and the magical freezer for silliness, songs and parodies, and guess what, the kids save the day.

The show is perfect for ages 3-8 and tickets for Defrosted are £11 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.