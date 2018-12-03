Festive fun with Bowler Crab and Twelfth Night

Shakespeare specialist Bowler Crab Productions is bringing yet another accompplised performance to Sussex and London; this time it is the well-known Christmas dramatic comedy Twelfth Night, and the next stop is Bexhill.

One of Shakespeare’s most popular works, this play is “a must-see” as women dress as their brothers, unruly relations consume cake and ale, a foolish wit is found in a witty food, and a certain gent tries to seduce his employer wearing yellow stockings in this joyful festive riot.

Artistic director of Bowler Crab Stephen John commented: “I first directed Twelfth Night in 2014 and returning to the piece has been most exciting and engaging, it’s truly amazing how many new puns and character development points

Shakespeare can give when revisiting a script. This new production uses everything I learnt the hard way back in 2014 to fashion a new well poised comic feast for 2018, with dramatic devices new and old. This show is completely different with a new Christmassy design, developed style of humour and a brand new cast who have been a joy to work with - so don’t miss it.”

The tour production has limited public performance dates before being redesigned and stored among the company’s ‘pocket performance’ repertoire which will become available for hire to festivals, schools, dining experiences and weddings in 2019.

On Saturday December 15, the tour will stop at St John’s Centre, 31 London Road, Bexhill. Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or phone 07801893115. Doors open at 7pm, curtain up at 7.30pm.

In 2019 the tour will be moving on to Lewes and London. Full details on the Bowler Crab website.

