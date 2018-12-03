Fierce and 40 - The Selecter is on the way to DLWP stage in Bexhill

Expect the decades to melt away when original rude girl Pauline Black lights up the De La Warr Pavilion stage during The Selecter’s 40th anniversary tour.

Tickets have gone on sale for the gig in Bexhill on Thursday November 21 2019 - they cost £25 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The iconic 2 Tone ska revival band from Coventry was formed in mid-1979 and featured a racially diverse line-up. The Selecter - named after the Jamaican word for disc-jockey - was part of the first 2 Tone nationwide tour with Madness and The Specials. The experience saw all three catapulted to fame with the release of The Specials’ A Message To You Rudy, and One Step Beyond by Madness, as well as The Selecter’s On My Radio.

The Selecter then went on to become one of the most successful ska bands of the 2 Tone era with On My Radio achieving 250,000 sales and there was more success with Three Minute Hero, Too Much Pressure and Missing Words.

The Selecter, co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, will be playing a crowd-pleasing set with some added live favourites and surprises. They will be joined for a few songs by vocalist Rhoda Dakar who will play a DJ set to open the night. Pauline one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene and is thought of as the Queen of Ska. She is a television and radio presenter but also an actor, and won a Time Out Award for her portrayal of Billie Holiday. She has in addition written a novel, The Goldfinches.

