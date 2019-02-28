Find the bonkers side of Barmy Britain with Horrible Histories in Bexhill

Horrible Histories are back in town with a new Barmy Britain which will be performed on Saturday March 9 at 2pm and 4.30pm and Sunday March 10 at 11am and 3pm at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

This is a chance to meet some lairy and fascinating characters in the kind of hilarious history lesson they don’t teach in school, in a mint fresh West End production that has never been toured before, featuring all new scenes.

Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III, mount a mutiny against King Henry VIII, see Mary Tudor knock the spots off Mary Queen of Scots, or discover Queen Elizabeth I had terrible teeth?

Would you be hanged by King James I for being a witch, or peep into the world of Samuel Pepys and help Georgian detectives find the headless man. This is history with all the gritty bits left in...tickets £15 adults, and £12 under-16s, family ticket £45 - book on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com. Suitable for four years plus.

