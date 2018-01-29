Former special forces hero on his way to White Rock

Fresh from a brand new series of SAS (Who Dares Wins), Ant Middleton is embarking on his first UK tour this Spring, sharing his experiences and exploits as explorer and expedition leader.

The adventurer, survival expert, TV presenter and ex-elite forces soldier wil be at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday March 21 from 7.30pm.

Ant’s appetite for adventure and extremes has no limit and has led him to take on some amazing challenges both in his former work and in his TV roles – SAS (Who Dares Wins), Mutiny and Escape (Channel 4). In this adventure filled one-man show, he recounts his extraordinary life in the military - having served in the paras, marines and SAS - with tales that will defy belief for sheer danger.

The tour also includes further tales and behind-the-scenes moments, revelations and gossip from his TV shows; and will give an exclusive insight into his life and future projects. Tickets £25.40.