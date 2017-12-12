Fun and creativity in Rye’s original version of Jack And The Beanstalk

Rye’s first professional pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk opened at the Rye Creative Centre on Saturday as the finale to Christmas in Rye and to great acclaim.

The panto will be continuing to charm and dazzle audiences until December 27 and this colourful take on the traditional story of Jack And The Beanstalk is a hive of creativity with all sorts of local talents lending their support.

The unique sets have been created by local fine artist Luke Hannam who is turning his talents towards set design for the first time. Luke studied Fine Art and continued to hone his drawing and painting skills; his colourful work, influenced by Picasso and Matisse amongst others, is highly sought after, and he has enjoyed solo shows this year at London’s Menier Gallery as well as in Brighton and Rye. A man of many talents, Hannam has also developed as reputation as a recording artist with his band Gramme who are signed to the Output Recordings label and will be supporting Factory Records band A Certain Ratio at the 02 Manchester on Saturday December 16.

Musical Director for the pantomime is Oscar Smith, whose experience ranges from training choirs and ensembles for opera choruses, work with the Arundel Cathedral Choir and performances in varied locations including the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, across classical, musical theatre and popular music. He has recently moved to St Leonards and has enjoyed the challenge of creating music for the panto.

The witty and topical script has been written by John Knowles and Kate Tym, also known as It’s Not Us! Since 2003, they have been writing and performing as It’s Not Us and are now touring shows across the South East including Time Please, Toby Belch is Unwell and The Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol. They were delighted to be invited to write the script and have introduced a few subtle changes and modern twists to the traditional panto format including a guitar-playing Jackie, a fairy with attitude and giant dollops of Christmas fun.

