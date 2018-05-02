Fundraiser for local theatre company

Following its debut production of Bernstein’s Trouble In Tahiti at the Kino-Teatr in 2017, Hastings-based Stage Left Project has been invited to take the one act opera to both the Sunbury and Shepperton Arts Festival and the Bernstein in Chichester Festival this Summer.

In order to raise funds for the productions, Stage Left Project is holding a fundraising event on Sunday May 13 at the Printworks, Hastings.

Join them for a Sunday Soirée - a cabaret performance that features close harmony vocal arrangements of songs from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story and Trouble In Tahiti, and music from Kurt Weill. For those who enjoyed the three night run at Kino-Teatr in October, you can expect to hear some familiar Tahiti songs, plus other works from Bernstein and Weill’s catalogue.

Starts 6pm; tickets are £10 - you can chose to add a donation to your ticket price. Donations are gratefully received.

