Grease is the word for this summer’s youth project at White Rock Theatre

Rehearsals are in full swing for this year’s Summer Youth Project which opens next week on Thursday August 9 and runs until Saturday August 11. Following the huge success of last year’s Summer Youth Project of Oliver! The White Rock Theatre is presenting the original electrifyin’ high-school musical Grease.

Follow the journey of Danny and Sandy, and their friends at Rydell High School, as they navigate high school to the unforgettable rock‘n’roll soundtrack that defined generations. This family favourite includes the songs we all love to sing along to, including You’re The One That I Want, Grease, Summer Nights and Hopelessly Devoted To You.

White Rock Theatre summer youth project Grease in rehearsal

Presented by local youngsters aged between 9-19 years, Grease is the White Rock Theatre’s 16th Summer Youth Project, and is directed for the second year running by “serial Hastings panto legend” Ben Watson.

Tickets cost £14.50, under 16s £11.50, family ticket £44.