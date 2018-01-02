Halfway there - it’s Wrong Jovi with One Wild Night

Shot through the heart, and you’re to blame; you give love a bad name... Sometimes only a Bon Jovi anthem will do, and fans are in luck next Friday when tribute band Wrong Jovi swings into town.

Wrong Jovi promises its audience One Wild Night on Friday January 12 from 7.30pm and will perform all the great songs we know and love. The band is fronted by Ally Ward, whose soaring lead vocals and enigmatic stage presence will transport the audience back to the great days. Ally is a performer with nearly 25 years of experience. Mark Harding provides the fire and passion of Richie Sambora’s superlative guitar and backing vocal skills. The role of David Bryan is taken on by keyboard wizard Simon Tabert, while on drums there is Jon Sturgeon, and Jim Houghton plays bass guitar and provides backing vocals. Wrong Jovi recently featured on the BBC1 show Even Better Than The Real Thing. Tickets £18 from box office on 01424 229111 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.