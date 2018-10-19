Hastleons will enchant with Wizard Of Oz magic

The Hastleons have opened already in their spectacular 2018 production of The Wizard Of Oz at the White Rock Theatre.

It launched on Wednesday October 17 and runs until Saturday October 20 at 7.30pm with a Saturday 2.30pm matinee.

The show features all local talent, including Natalie Spencer (Dorothy), Tom Golby (Scarecrow), Chloe Hurst (Tin Man), Rick Baker (Lion), and Tracy Sutton as the Wicked Witch.

The ensemble features a wide range of age groups, from early years Munchkins through semi professional dancers all the way to members who have been in Hastleons shows for over 30 years.

Choreography is by Royah Hamed, musical director Alex Hohenkerk and assistant musical director Anne Hohenkerk, who are supported by a large orchestra ensuring a wonderful live performance.

Tickets from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk. Photo Rebecca Brooker.

read more: Fall in love with Hastleons’ enchanting Wizard Of Oz

