Hurry to catch Eddie Izzard in Eastbourne shows this weekend

Love Eddie Izzard? There’s still a chance to snaffle up tickets for unannounced gigs by the comedy legend this weekend at St Bede’s preparatory school in Eastbourne.

His Work In Progress show at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Sunday November 25 and Monday November 26 has already sold out, but there is still a chance to get into a couple of performances in Eastbourne.

Eddie is doing these local gigs to try out brand new material he is working on.

He is performing four Eastbourne shows on Friday November 23 and Saturday November 24. The two 8pm shows are booked out already but there are still tickets available for the 9.45pm performances.

All tickets are £20, no concessions, from De La Warr Pavilion box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

There is a maximum of four tickets per order.

Please bring ID. This may be required for entry. Tickets cannot be sold or passed on.

Online card bookings and print at home tickets only. Tickets must be printed and presented at the venue. Strictly no admittance without printed ticket.No refunds or exchanges. No latecomers.No photography

No age restriction but please note this show may contain strong and imaginative language

The venue is on a school campus, no alcohol is permitted on the premises and there is no bar or refreshments available on site.

