Innovative performance from New Queers on the Block

New Queers on the Block is a fresh night of innovative performance touring the UK this September and October. Showcasing international queer work from Rachael Young, Hester Chillingworth, Stacy Makishi and Marikiscrycrycry and hosted by Ophelia Bitz, each town will also present a specially commissioned local LGBTQIA artist.

Venues and festivals in Hastings, Blackpool, Folkestone and Bradford play host to tour dates, produced and programmed by The Marlborough Theatre in Brighton.

New Queers on the Block sees artists engaging with local audiences via a Local Ambassadors Programme especially designed to reach out to those who don’t attend theatre shows on a regular basis.

Expect short, punchy performances with themes such as a queer black woman channelling the power of Grace Jones, memories of a queer childhood, reclaiming your faith with the help of pop music and black melancholia through the legacy of Tupac.

The Hastings leg of the the tour is part of the town’s Coastal Currents Festival and takes place on Friday Septemeber 21 at the Printworks in Claremont.

For tickets call 01424 425532 or visit http://coastalcurrents.org.uk/