Just days away from opening in Jack And The Beanstalk at the White Rock Theatre, this year’s Hastings panto stars Chico and Michelle Collins have been busy in rehearsal.

Here’s some behind-the-scenes photographs for you to enjoy ahead of the launch on Friday December 14. The panto runs until December 30 - for more information and booking go to https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/panto-hastings-east-sussex-pantomime

Jack And The Beanstalk rehearsals at the White Rock Theatre