It’s panto time at White Rock with Michelle & Chico

It’s almost here - the waiting is finally over and the White Rock Theatre launches its 2018 pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk on Friday December 14.

Much-loved actress Michelle Collins will star as The Fairy and X Factor star Chico will star as Jack in this year’s spectacular show.

Michelle appeared in numerous primetime programmes and film before landing a part in Eastenders. Having been spotted by the producers Michelle was asked to audition and won the role of Cindy Beale, originally intended to be in just 11 episodes. Michelle’s character proved so popular with soap executives and viewers alike that she played the role of the villainous, serial-adulterer for over 10 years. Michelle then swapped the Queen Vic for a different pub to take up her role as Stella Rice, landlady of Coronation Street’s infamous Rovers Return for over two years, before appearing in Casualty, Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders. Last year she starred in BAFTA award winning CBBC show The Dumping Ground.

Starring alongside her in the title role of Jack is The X Factor’s Chico, who became a household name as a finalist on the second series. Not content with knocking Madonna off the top of the UK chart with his hit Chico Time he swapped singing for skating and captivated the nation with his spectacular routines in Dancing On Ice. Since then he has appeared on many television shows and in several pantomimes, winning rave reviews for his performances.

Audiences will follow Jack, his hapless brother Silly Billy and climb a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack (and his mother Dame Trot) as they fight to save the beautiful Jill, outwit the evil Giant and Fleshcreep and win riches beyond their wildest dreams, and the hand of the girl Jack loves.

Tickets cost from £20 via whiterocktheatre.org.uk, on 01424 462288 or in person at the venue.

