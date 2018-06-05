LOLs aplenty in Hastings with return of comedy fest

The third Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival returns on Wednesday June 13 and runs until Sunday June 17.

The Fringe brings the comedy circuit to town with shows being performed at 11 venues such as Electric Palace, The Albion, Jenny Lind, Ye Olde Pump House, Whistle Trago, VIP Black Market, The Printworks, The Palace, Crowleys and The Comedy Shack, a purpose-built stage venue in Old Town.

Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival will feature 80 of the best established and up and coming comedians in the country performing their Edinburgh Fringe preview shows, work in progress shows and tour shows, from straight stand up comedy to improv acts, kids shows and street magic. Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival newcomer competition returns with eigh comedians competing for this year’s title.

Free programmes are available throughout Hastings. You can find more info on Facebook and Instagram.