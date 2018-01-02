Mark Thomas fundraiser for a local cause close to his heart

Join Hastings Furniture Service patron Mark Thomas at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill in a benefit gig for the cherished local charity he has been such a supporter of.

The comedian will perform a live show on Friday May 25 - tickets cost £20 with £15 concessions from 01424 229111 or go to www.dlwp.com.

Last time Mark put together a gig for HFS it also featured Mark Steel, Josie Long, James Acaster, Tiffany Stevenson, Natt Tapley and Ivor Dembina. The DLWP will announce this year’s line-up nearer the time but in the meantime there is a chance to buy tickets early to enjoy this great night out for a great cause.

HFS is a local charity that collects and reuses furniture and electricals to help people furnish and equip their homes affordably, provides training courses and volunteering experience to help people develop skills and confidence, and works with a range of schemes to help people who are resettling after a crisis. This event will raise funds for the HFS starter packs scheme.

Mark Thomas has supported HFS for over 10 years; he loves the furniture service because it makes such a practical difference to people, and commented: “Community self-help projects like HFS change the world, one chair at a time.” Mark has won acclaim for his comedy and his campaigning work, including the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award.