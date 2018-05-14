Mark Thomas is back to boost HFS with comedy evening

A fantastic night of comedy at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday May 25 is set to raise vital funds for local charity, Hastings and Rother Furniture Service (HFS).

Organised by the charity’s patron, the comedian and activist Mark Thomas, the fundraiser features a lineup of stellar stand-up performers, all giving up their time to support HFS and the work it carries out. HFS collects and reuses furniture and electrical goods to help low-income households and provides training and opportunities for people with low incomes in Hastings and Rother. Read more about HFS at www.hfs.org.uk

Joining Mark on stage are Bridget Christie, Daniel Kitson, Shazia Mirza, Robin Ince, Jonny And The Baptists and compere Tiernan Douieb.

All funds raised by the benefit gig will help support HFS’s ‘Starter Pack’ project which provides basic household items to enable people starting out from scratch after a crisis, such as homelessness, time in a refuge, a prison sentence or fire/flood damage to property, to cook for themselves, clean their home and wash themselves and their children.

“HFS is a fantastic example of community self-help,” said Mark. “Charities like this are changing the world one chair at a time, and I’m honoured to be their patron and delighted to be able to support them in whatever way I can.”

Tickets £20 or £15 for concessions at www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.