More laughs and more fun in A Penny Pincher’s Christmas

Kate Tym and John Knowles of It’s Not Us Theatre Company are back for a third year with their sell-out Christmas show A Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol.

“Every year we get requests from our audiences to put it on again,” said Kate: “They tell us it wouldn’t be Christmas without A Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol and we are more than happy to oblige.”

John commented: “The show is a spin on the traditional Dickens story. I play Scrooge and Kate plays every other part. You get all the well-known characters – Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchett, the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, but as you’ve never seen them before.”

The show has become a firm fixture on Hastings’ cultural calendar since it was first performed in 2016 and ended up selling out and being raved about by all ages.

Kate and John start additional writing work back in about October so the show is packed with ongoing news and local laughs, then during November, prop-making and rehearsing starts in earnest. The aim is to keep the core story but go bigger and better every time.

The first outing will be at The Albion, in George Street, on December 12 at 7.30pm, followed by Hastings United Football Club on December 13, and then December 20-24 at the White Rock Hotel downstairs bar. Tickets cost £12 for adults with concs £6, carers £5 and family ticket £32. Suitable from audiences from six years upwards.

