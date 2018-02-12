New comedy in Old Town with a master of the surreal

PunchUp Comedy returns to Hastings Old Town after its winter break with stand-up and comedy writer Nick Revell.

He will be in the Deep Blue basement bar at Whistle Trago in George Street at 8pm on Friday March 2, supported by Cat Neilson and introduced by Juliet Brando. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Nick Revell is a comedian who is currently writing BrokenDreamCatcher, a series of surreal and satirical stories for BBC Radio 4.

He will premier a new live show, also called BrokenDreamCatcher, this year at the Kendal Comedy Festival and then the Edinburgh Fringe. The Scotsman reviewed his last stage show and commented: “This is a sort of Jackanory for grown-ups and it is great fun. Nick Revell’s stories are a fantastic device to do some satire, some politics, some observational humour and a load of silliness. Nick pretty much has the ‘surreal fiction for adults’ genre to himself and he is its master.”

Last year he also recorded a fifteen minute satirical set for the BBC at WOMAD.

Nick began selling jokes to radio and TV in the late 1970s then did his first stand-up gigs at the London Comedy Store in 1980. Since then he has written and performed for stage, radio and TV, picking up various awards along the way for live stand-up, radio and tv sketch shows and situation comedies. He’s written material for many other comedians, including Roy Hudd, Paul Merton and Miles Jupp. He has written two novels and a stage play.