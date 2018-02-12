New direction for BLODS with a spooky turn in October

Following a run of successful comedy plays, the members of Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society will be bringing a fresh modern musical to Bexhill College for the first time in autumn half-term.

The Society’s big production for 2018 will be spectacular musical comedy The Addams Family which will be performed at the Izzard Theatre on October 25-27.

This will be the first time the group has performed at the venue, and they’re confident that they can achieve full houses with this family-friendly tale about everyone’s favourite ghoulish gang, hitting the stage in the week before Hallowe’en.

It will be a first, too, for director Henri Hayler, moving into musicals after his directorial debut for the society in December.

Henri is joined by choreographer Sophia Lefevre and musical director Judy Gilham, and all three will be on the look-out for top local talent to join the cast when the auditions take place in June. Further details can be found on BLODS Facebook page.

In the meantime BLODS present two plays from tonight (Friday February 16) at their new base in Bexhill Old Town. The Last Tango In Little Grimley and The Last Panto In Little Grimley will be performed in their newly converted home, the Little Theatre, at the Manor Barn in Bexhill Old Town. Performances begin at 7.30pm.