One act comedies shone in a brilliant fun year for BLODS

One year on from the opening night at the BLODS Little Theatre I returned for their anniversary play Sherlock Holmes, The Last Case. I saw four out of the five productions of one act comedies this year, which were all good in different ways.

After some carol singing, Sherlock Holmes aka Henri Hayler, made a triumphant entrance from the back of the theatre. Quickly joined by Dr Watson (Anthony Lusted), we were soon in the mystery of the Kalimari diamond.

Blods in Sherlock Holmes

We were treated to the delights of the Luscious Lips Hotel and met Inspector Lestrade (Carey Poole) who did a magnificent job given he only took the role on four weeks ago.

The ladies were more supporting roles but they added to the colour and glamour. Lady Michelle (Frankie Surman) kept her tewwible lithp throughout and was delighted to be reunited with her diamond at the end. Sadly it was the replica as Holmes had thrown the original out of the window where it hit a passing cat.

It was very funny and very well acted. My joint first favourite with CCTV which was presented earlier in the year.

Next year they are changing the format and have two full length dramas scheduled.

It will be interesting to see them stretch themselves in a different direction. However, please don’t lose sight of these one act comedies, they have been great fun to watch.

Congratulations BLODS on a brilliant opening year and good luck for 2019. By Rose Legg.

read more: Lee Nelson in Hastings comedy night