Panto fun is just starting in Fairlight with new venture

The Fairlight Pantomime Group for the first time ever presents Rumpelstiltskin with performances from Thursday january 24 until Saturday January 26.

Showtime is 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

A classic fairy tale, Rumpelstiltskin was originally written by The Brothers Grimm. In this version, a foolish miller tells a tale that his daughter can turn straw into gold. The scheming and secretive magical dwarf Rumpelstiltskin comes to her aid.

The director, said “It seems that this fairy tale is a little less well-known than others but has been great to put together for this year’s pantomime. Tickets £3-7 are available from Fairlight Post Office.

read more: Jack And The Beanstalk in Little Common

