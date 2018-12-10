Santa Claus is on his way to Hastings White Rock Theatre

The White Rock Theatre in Hastings has announced that the “big man himself” will be riding into the Sussex Studio to star in festive family production Santa Claus and the Magical Christmas Journey from Friday December 14 until Christmas Eve.

This spectacular and entertaining show is specifically designed for young children aged two plus and promises to offer an exciting interactive experience. This fun-filled adventure, jam-packed with songs, nursery rhymes and stories, promises to be the Christmas treat you won’t want to miss. Book on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

