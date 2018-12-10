Sherlock Holmes spoof next up for Bexhill Light Operatic And Dramatic Society

Members of Bexhill Light Operatic And Dramatic Society are celebrating the first anniversary of their Little Blods Theatre with a Sherlock Holmes mystery.

Their thrilling performance coming up between Christmas and New Year is “a whopper of a comedy” and “a very good” spoof.

Sherlock Holmes - The Last Case will be presented from December 27-29 at 8pm. This fun mystery play is guaranteed to wow its audiences with hilarious slapstick and a fast-moving script.

Holmes is entrusted with the case of a missing diamond, and alongside a cast of ten other characters, he and Watson will hilariously bring the play to the stage.

Will Sherlock solve the missing case of the lost Kalimari Diamond? Or will his trusty assistant, Watson, ruin everything chasing a lady of the night? There’s only one way to find out - tickets can be booked at www.blods.co.uk.

2018 has been a spectacular year for the theatre group which enjoyed sell-out performances of five comedy plays in the new 65 seater venue in the gardens of Manor Barn, Bexhill. The theatre was set up to provide the local community with an outlet for putting on comedy plays, alongside producing the Blods’ usual musicals. The installation of a lighting rig, sound desk and bar, has helped create an intimate warm new theatre in Bexhill.

BLODS member Kitson Wellard commented: “Our director is Mike Poole who is looking very strong and commanding in his directorship. Blods would like to thank Mike and congratulate him in positive spirit and for stepping back to where he belongs, into theatres and performing arts, after a very few challenging months and years due to ill health! Great to see you back Mike!”

