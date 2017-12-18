Sleeping Beauty is “a fun-filled magical” panto

I went to the opening night of Sleeping Beauty when the White Rock Theatre was jam-packed with mums and dads with excited children in tow.

The venue was buzzing in anticipation of a great night’s entertainment and children were waving their fluorescent sparkle sticks.

Sleeping Beauty opens at White Rock Theatre in Hastings

Honey G from X Factor in the role of Fairy G was resplendent in her silver sparkly outfit; she sang her trademark song to a rousing reception. This panto was certainly different from the traditional Sleeping Beauty, however some of the main parts were woven into this comedy performance. Dame Maris Piper played by Tim McArthur filled the stage with his over-the-top costumes and his fast-flowing jokes had the audience in stitches. The White Rock welcomed back its second son, the wonderful and ever funny Ben Watson, who played Brian Piper. Ben is Mr Pantomime personified and his double act with Dame Maris Piper was slapstick at its best.

There were some fantastic comedy routines but the one which brought the house down the most was the ‘baking of the cake routine.’ Brian Piper alongside the Dame were truly hilarious in this slip-sliding sketch and my sides are still trying to recover, pure comedy genius.

Sleeping Beauty herself was admirably played by the lovely Jodie Steele whose performance was masterful, elegant and majestic. Of course any pantomime must have it’s proverbial ‘baddie’ and Sleeping Beauty was no different, so enter front stage Carabosse played by David McKechnie who immediately picked on all the kids and received a hard time in doing so.

Any pantomime is partly judged by its stage sets and the sets of Sleepy Beauty were truly superb.

Sleeping Beauty opens at White Rock Theatre in Hastings

The show was peppered with many singalong songs all beautifully performed by a well-drilled cast; oh, and look out for the skeletons! What also made this pantomime so special was that during a couple of scenes, snow fell from the roof, which added to the magic of this wonderful pantomime. Chris Kiely as Prince Istuna played a wonderful role and boy this chap can sing!

Act two saw Honey G blast out onto the stage in her sparkling sequined suit and belted out her hit song which the large audience lapped up. Throughout the pantomime we saw Samuel Constanti as Polo, a larger-than-life penguin whose dance routines and interaction were a joy to watch.

Song after song followed the sketches and the audience showed their appreciation with rapturous applause.

For me the star of the whole show was Ben who was simply outstanding, but this was a fun-filled magical pantomime full of song, music and laughs played to perfection.

Sleeping Beauty opens at White Rock Theatre in Hastings

Mention should also be made to the band for making the songs so special and the pyrotechnics which created a explosive visual experience. It takes a lot of people to put on a show as good as this, and writer Guy Unsworth and executive producer Daryl Back should be congratulated; a great family show and entertainment at its best. Don’t miss it. By Malcolm Robinson.