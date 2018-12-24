St Leonards Academy panto plays to packed houses

Students from The St Leonards Academy took to the stage on December 13 and 14 to perform the panto ‘Aladdin’ to packed houses.

Rehearsals got underway quickly in September with students showing a high degree of professionalism and commitment, and as the performance dates drew near, they knew they had a marvellous show on their hands.

All the main characters performed with skill and confidence supported by a wonderful ensemble, backstage crew and live band which wowed our enthusiastic audiences. One of the directors, Mr Thompson said “The students were fabulous and we were blown away by their enthusiasm and spectacular performances“.