Stand up comic cooks up a storm with power tools - live on stage

George Egg is a stand-up comedian who cooks food, surprisingly good food, live on stage using unconventional methods and unexpected equipment. He makes you laugh too.

He brings not only his unique show to the Kino-Teatr on June 7, but also some power-tools!

The comic will use those power tools to create some interesting dishes live on stage.

In George Egg: DIY Chef sees George banished from the family kitchen, but relocated to the garden shed his imagination and resourcefulness lead him to build an improvised kitchen there instead.

During an inspiring and inventive evening of stand-up, live cooking and comedy lecture George prepares a breakfast, a lunch and a dinner using, amongst other things, a wallpaper stripper, a heat gun, a paper shredder and a whole host of other power tools, office equipment, hair-dressing appliances and gardening implements.

And the audience get to eat the food at the end.

The Independent was fulsome in its praise for him when a reviewer said: “The wonderfully talented George Egg is genuinely unique”

George Egg: DIY Chef was a total sell-o ut at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Brighton Fringe Festival 2017 where it enjoyed a glut of 5 and 4 star rave reviews.

His last show, and his Edinburgh debut in 2015 (George Egg: Anarchist Cook) was also a total sell out.

It won him the Spirit Of The Fringe Award and he toured the show extensively on a 60-plus date tour throughout the UK as well as abroad at festivals in New Zealand, Estonia, Norway and Holland. Sell out runs at the Soho Theatre and numerous festivals, arts centres and theatres lead to appearances cooking on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends and Radio 4 Extra’s ‘The Comedy Club’

As a professional and sought-after comedian for the last two decades George has performed internationally taking his absurd brand of far-reaching humour to Germany, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Spain, Austria, France, Norway, New Zealand, Hong Kong and even India, both on stage and on the television. He has also been the support act for Lee Mack, Micky Flanagan and Jack Dee.