Superstars ready to rumble in Rye

Rumble Wrestling bring their superstars event to Rye Community Centre on Saturday April 6 from 7.30pm.

The evening will include a special team tournament of single matches and an elimination tag team over-the-top rope rumble session plus the added bonus of a Championship showdown for the Rumble Gold belt.

Outspoken American Mr USA will in attendance and he will be waving the stars and stripe flag in the ring.

Rumble Champion, Kent’s popular 22 year old from Maidstone Syd Manelli is sure to receive a good reaction as he makes his first appearance in Rye and will be defending his gold belt as part of the show.

Fans of C4’s First Date are sure to recognise Essex Model Lewis Howley, who featured in the most watched ever episode when his meal date walked out on him.

The event is suitable for all the family with a chance to meet and greet wrestlers at the end of the show.

Tickets are selling fast and fans wanting to attend are advised to pre-book - they are available from the box office number 07871 400240 or via the rumble website - www.rumblewrestling.com.

