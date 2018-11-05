The Merry Widow - an operetta in Battle

Battle Light Operetta Group (BLOG) presents The Merry Widow (at Memorial Hall on Thursday to Saturday November 8-10).

One of the most popular of all operettas, The Merry Widow follows the attempts of Baron Zeta, the Pontevedrian ambassador in Paris, to secure a husband of the same nationality for the extremely wealthy and newly widowed Pontevedrian, Hanna Glawari.

Were she to take a French husband, the transfer of her fortune away from the Balkan principality would lead it to collapse.

For The Merry Widow, director Louise Winter would like to highlight a charity supporting people suffering with mental health issues.

A spokesperson said: “Our local charity in Battle is called Out Of The Blue so our cast will be shaking those buckets and asking our lovely audiences for donations to an incredibly worthwhile cause.”

Tickets available from www.battlelightoperagroup.co.uk, 01424 211140, or from BRITISH design BRITISH made in Battle High Street.